Ireland cricketer hits world record century on her 16th birthday

Amy Hunter has become the youngest player in one-day international cricket history to score an international century.

The Belfast schoolgirl marked her 16th birthday on Monday with an unbeaten 121 run score to help Ireland beat Zimbabwe.

She beat the male record by 217 days.

"It's a bit surreal right now," Amy said. "I don't really know what to think to be honest, when it came to 100 I didn't know what to do, take them helmet off, keep it on or anything!

"It was unbelievable."