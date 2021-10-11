Muckamore Abbey Hospital abuse inquiry to begin

An inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital officially begins on Monday.

The County Antrim facility treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health problems.

It is at the centre of a major police investigation into allegations that vulnerable patients were abused by staff that is still ongoing.

The inquiry process was announced by Health Minister Robin Swann in September 2020 and followed two reports - the Serious Adverse Incident Report and the recently published Review into the Leadership and Governance of Muckamore Abbey Hospital by the Belfast Trust.

Glynn Brown, parent of Aaron Brown and member of campaign group, Action for Muckamore commented: “We welcome the fact the Inquiry process is finally getting underway. We expect it to deliver recommendations and for those recommendations to be implemented.

“The worst thing would be for any subsequent findings to gather dust on a Stormont shelf. Radical reform is required at Muckamore. But there must also be accountability. Those who oversaw a system that allowed such harm to be done should not be let hide behind process or avoid taking responsibility.”

Claire McKeegan, Partner of Phoenix Law said: “This is a significant day in the families' long campaign for justice. Unthinkable abuse was perpetrated by those entrusted with caring for some of the most vulnerable people in our community. It’s time for the truth of what happened at Muckamore Abbey Hospital to out.

“We will be meeting the Inquiry Chair, Mr Tom Kark QC this week to outline our expectations. Only when this Inquiry gets to the full truth of what occurred behind the closed doors of Muckamore, and the Trusts and Department implement the changes needed, can the families begin to hope that their loved ones are safe going forward”.