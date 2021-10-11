Over 100 jobs lost as Co Down construction firm closes

Over one hundred staff are to lose their jobs after the closure of a Co Down construction firm.

JMC Mechanical and Construction, which is based in Waringstown, provided maintenance services to the Housing Executive and other social housing providers.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly described the job losses as "devastating".

She said: “The news that JMC Mechanical and Construction has entered liquidation will come as a huge shock and blow to the company’s staff, with up to 140 jobs lost as a result of this announcement.

"My thoughts are with them and their families at this difficult time.

"I am heartened to hear that a number of employees have already secured jobs and hope the rest will soon, especially at a time when skilled tradespeople are in such high demand."