Young couple take over the reins of Kilwaughter Castle

A couple aged in their 20s have taken over the reins of a 400-year-old castle outside Larne - and say they have big dreams to one day open its gates to the public.

Ryan Greer and his partner Helenna are the owners of Kilwaughter Castle.

The centuries-old stronghold, tucked away in the Co Antrim countryside, was once a home to Irish and Scottish gentry.

It is now a project for a young couple with a vision for its future.

“I’ve been working here for a couple of years for the previous owners and its property managers,” Ryan told UTV.

“They live overseas and there’s nobody to look after the castle locally so they said if we would like to take up the mantle.”

Helenna said: "The first job is definitely stabilising the building and preserving what we have here.

“We would love to open it up for tours, and hopefully be able to share it more with the local public and further afield.”

UTV reporter Eden Wilson takes a look around the castle with Ryan and Helenna: