Police recover £1.3m drugs in a few weeks as part of crackdown

Police say they recovered over £1.3m of illegal drugs in just over two weeks as part of Operation Dealbreaker targeting drug misuse in Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland gave an update on Tuesday to report the progress of the crackdown.

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said: “In July of this year the Police Service of Northern Ireland launched Operation Dealbreaker – a multi-stranded, coordinated, collaborative operational approach to address every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland.

“At the launch, I said that we would continue to do all we could to prevent and detect as much drug related activity as possible, be that importation, supply, possession, or financial gain resulting from drug related criminality, and proactively work to break criminal drug dealing networks to prevent harm to local communities.

“As part of Operation Dealbreaker we also worked alongside our Border Force colleagues in the interception of packages containing suspected drugs that were sent through the postal system.

From 17th September to 4th October this year alone, we have removed £1.34 million worth of suspected drugs from the streets and communities right across Northern Ireland; we have conducted 94 searches; seized 317 drugs exhibits, made 129 arrests and charged 55 people for drug related offences. PSNI Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee

DS McKee continued: “The devastation experienced as a result of drug misuse is cross cutting and impacts people’s lives at every level in Northern Ireland. The activities of these individuals and crime gangs is a demonstration of harm at its highest. They are only interested in control, money and lifestyle and will often prey on those who most need and deserve our help.

“As a Police Service, through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to take a co-ordinated, consistent and multiagency approach, supported by partners within the Organised Crime Task Force to break the supply and demand chain.

She concluded: “I believe the public hold the ace card. I believe there are people who have information about who the drug-dealing criminals are. I believe local people know the harm they are causing within local communities. I believe everyone can play a critical part in our DEALBREAKER activity. “I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs. Please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”