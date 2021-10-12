Assembly members are debating a Bill calling on exclusion zones to be set up outside clinics to prevent anti-abortion protests targeting service users.

The Green Party who are behind the proposed legislation say it would prevent people being harassed by activists when to trying to get information or access services.

Opening the debate, Claire Bailey MLA told the chamber: “I want to reassure all members, if possible, that this Bill is by no means a rushed response to what we are seeing as the escalation of protests across hospitals, clinics and family planning centres across Northern Ireland.

"This comes in response to what I witnessed and what I experienced during my time as a volunteer with the Marie Stopes clinic in Belfast city centre and what I learned during that time was that this was not protest, certainly not protest as I understand it.

“What is happening on our streets is a very deliberate campaign of harassment and intimidation against women. During my time spent there I was spat at, I was assaulted, I had holy water splashed on me, I was verbally abused. I had one young woman who was so distressed that she ran into four lanes of oncoming traffic to try and escape the protesters.

“I had another young woman, alone in the city, being filmed and threatened to be uploaded and broadcast on social media. They threatened to report the scenes to the police and it causes such distress to people and the unintended consequences of these protests to other building users, other premises users, staff, clients and anybody else trying to access [them].

"Every woman of childbearing age is targeted. Staff don’t feel that they can carry out their duties safely, they are also recorded and threatened and intimidated. We’re hearing now from a health and social care trust staff that they have now had to employ extra security personnel, reinforced windows in premises, blackouts on windows, and installed CCTV cameras.

“So I’ve been working to introduce this Bill since first being elected back in 2016, and I’m glad to have it debated today in this house. I’m also very well aware of the difference views in this house on reproductive rights and abortion specifically, but what I ask is that members do not distract themselves with their views on that and focus on what this Bill seeks to achieve and that is simply, safe access to healthcare provision for all people and all staff. What it does not seek to do is remove anyone’s right to protest, and nor would I ever support such attempts under any circumstances.”