House fire in Holyland area of Belfast ‘started deliberately’

Police are appealing for information following a fire at a house in the Holyland area of south Belfast on Tuesday night.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 9:30pm, it was reported to police that a fire had been started in the front room of an unoccupied house in the Carmel Street area.

“Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service personnel attended the scene and were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire, which at this time is believed to have been started deliberately. Smoke and fire damage was caused to the property as a result.

“This fire could easily have spread to nearby houses and endangered lives if not for the prompt response from our Fire Service colleagues.

“Police are therefore treating this incident as arson and I would ask anyone with information, or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in Carmel Street in the time leading up to the fire, to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 2053 12/10/21. .”