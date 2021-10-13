One new Covid related death and 1,471 new cases of the virus

One new Covid-19 related death in Northern Ireland has been announced by the Department of Health.

It brings its total number of coronavirus related deaths to 2,600.

The Department has also recorded 1,471 new cases of the virus.

In the last week, 8,969 people have tested positive for the virus, with 253,679 positive results recorded here since the start of the pandemic.

347 people are in hospital with Covid-19.

33 people remain in intensive care being treated for the virus, with 26 of these patients on ventilators.