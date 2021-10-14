£5.5 million boost for general practice over winter months

A funding package worth £5.5 million is to be made available to support general practice in Northern Ireland over the winter period, the Health Minister has said. Robin Swann said the Department of Health has committed £3.8 million to support additional patient care through the winter. A further £1.7 million will be spent to improve telephony infrastructure and improve accessibility, such as the use of online systems for ordering repeat prescriptions, helping to free up telephone lines and staff time. This is in addition to the £1.7 million already invested to upgrade GP systems to improve telephone access, the Department of Health said.

Money will be be spent to improve telephony infrastructure, such as the use of online systems for ordering repeat prescriptions Credit: UTV

Health Minister Robin Swann said services practice teams were carrying out almost 200,000 consultations on a weekly basis.

"I recognise how important it is that people can access GP services when they need to do so," he said. "I must emphasise that GP practices have been open throughout the pandemic and will continue to use both face-to-face appointments and alternative consultation options for patients as appropriate. “Feedback from GPs indicates that many patients are presenting with more complex needs, particularly those who have a chronic disease, making it more difficult for them to see all the people they would wish to." Mr Swann said work is under way to help improve access to primary care services. "Even prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, primary care services were coming under increasing pressure.

Practice teams are carrying out almost 200,000 consultations on a weekly basis. Credit: UTV

"Figures in 2019 indicated patient contacts were almost 15 million per year, up from an estimated 12.7 million in 2014. "At the same time, GP workforce, as measured in whole time equivalents, decreased by 8%. "The pandemic has accelerated a trend that was already under way to make greater use of technology to help manage the increasing demand in primary care. "It is important to emphasise that if people have symptoms or an unexplained illness or have any reason to be concerned, they should in the first instance contact their GP who will be able to provide advice. "GPs want anyone who has a health concern to feel reassured that they will be able to get an appointment and see a GP if necessary. Every effort is being made to ensure that patients get the services they need."