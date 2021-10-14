Video report by Sharon O'Neill

The daughter of an SDLP activist killed by an ex UVF man has called for his release license to be revoked after he sent a letter to her warning there “would be consequences” if she refused to drop legal proceedings against him. Garfield Beattie sent the letter in September 2020 and the following month was arrested by police on suspicion of making threats to kill Denise Mullen.

On Monday, the 64-year-old was found guilty at Dungannon Magistrates Court of sending a letter to Ms Mullen after a judge rejected Garfield’s claims that no threat was intended. Ms Mullen, an Aontú councillor, said the letter signed by the East Tyrone Ulster Volunteer Force had left her feeling concerned for her safety.

“When you are driving along and you are watching to see if there is anyone moving about, your mirrors become nearly your life lines. “It has broken our hearts and brought us back to the 1st September 1975.”

Garfield Beattie and other members of the UVF shot dead Ms Mullen's father Denis (35), at his home near Moy, Co Tyrone, in September 1975.

He served 16 years in prison for his part in three murders carried out by the Glenanne Gang, a notorious loyalist unit who operated in Northern Ireland during the 1970s. Garfield Beattie will be sentenced for this latest offence next month.