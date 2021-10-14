Detectives given more time to question man over car fire death

Detectives have been given additional time to question a man about the death of a woman following a car fire in Co Londonderry.

The blaze happened outside a house in the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim on Tuesday. morning

The woman, in her 50s, was treated in hospital but died from her injuries.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday, the PSNI said that detectives had been granted a further extension of 36 hours to question the man.