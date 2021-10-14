New cinema coming to Belfast city shopping centre

A new cinema is set to open in a Belfast city centre shopping centre, it has been announced.

Omniplex Cinema Group intends to open a nine-screen cinema in CastleCourt next year.

The fit out and construction will create up to 80 jobs, with a further 40 people set to employed once the cinema is operational.

It will be one of two new anchor tenants taking over the 80,000sq ft of space vacated by Debenhams earlier this year.

The department store shut its doors in May after online retailer Boohoo agreed to only buy its website and brand in a £55 million rescue deal.

Omniplex director Paul John Anderson says the development will be like no other the group has undertaken, adding that it will include a licenced bar and super comfort seating.

“We are going to do something very special in CastleCourt,” says Mr Anderson.

“We are incredibly excited by the project which will breathe new life into Belfast’s city centre and we aim to have it fully operational before Christmas 2022."

CastleCourt centre manager Leona Barr says the arrival of Omniplex is a significant step towards the regeneration of Belfast city centre.

She said: “Not only are the jobs and investment they bring to the heart of Belfast significant, they will also play a central role in revitalising the city centre.”

CastleCourt shopping centre, which first opened in 1990, says it has reported strong performance since reopening in April 2021 and has defied all forecasts of a slump following the closure of Debenhams.