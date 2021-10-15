The DUP has not attended a cross-border political meeting, just days after a High Court judge declared that the party's non-participation in the north-south ministerial meetings was unlawful.

The DUP has vowed to boycott the structures of the North South Ministerial Council, apart from engagements on health issues, as part of its protest against Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.

On Monday in Belfast High Court, Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that the position was unlawful.

The Agriculture Minister had been due to participate in an NSMC meeting on marine issues on Friday morning alongside SDLP minister Nichola Mallon and Ireland's environment minister Eamon Ryan.

Edwin Poots did not participate and is not expected to join in a similar meeting on the environment later on Friday.

Under Stormont rules, such meetings cannot proceed without the participation of both a unionist and a nationalist minister.

The DUP says it technically is not boycotting Friday's meetings because it was not possible to formally schedule them after the DUP First Minister refused to sign off on the agendas.

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the DUP's continued boycott of north-south political meetings cannot continue.

She accused the party of knowingly breaking the law and "unacceptable and totally dishonest" behaviour.

"It is astounding following this week's High Court ruling that (DUP leader) Jeffrey Donaldson is overseeing a deliberate and unlawful boycott of the north-south institutions," she said.

"It shows not only disdain for the rule of law but utter contempt for the people we represent.

"It is also fundamentally dishonest - a wide range of NSMC business was rushed through a health sectoral format meeting this week. So what exactly is the point of this tactic? The DUP leader should at least be honest with people rather than marching them halfway up the hill.

"Today's meeting was about co-operation on our marine environment. Less than a month out from Cop26, and while we face a climate emergency, it is an act of gross irresponsibility to frustrate cross-border co-operation on these important issues.

"The EU has made generous and flexible proposals aimed at addressing all of the legitimate concerns that the DUP has raised over the operation of the protocol. It's time to end the strategy of boycott, division and deadlock. Our people deserve better than this."