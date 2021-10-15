Play video

German environmentalist Arnd Drossel rolled into Northern Ireland - and is rolling his way across the country in a giant metal ball. Travelling from Germany to Glasgow, he's aiming to raise awareness around sustainability.In November COP26 will get underway in Glasgow. It's set to be the most significant climate conference in year.He's known as the mystery man in the metal sphere, and he's been spotted across Europe.He has walked almost a thousand miles in a 25 stone metal ball.Supported by his wife Peta, who travels with them in their campervan, and follows him on his routes. Arnd calls himself an "Action Artist" - He wants to inspire onlookers to make one promise - to protect the environment. He's supported by his wife Petra, who travels with him in their campervan, and follows him on his routes. Seven countries and sixty cities later, Arnd is set to roll up to Glasgow in just over a fornight.