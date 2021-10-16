Police Ombudsman informed after death of man in Ballymena who fell from window

The Police Ombudsman's Office has been informed of the sudden death of a man in the High Street area of Ballymena.

It is after he climbed out of the window of a flat at around 6:40pm last night.

Despite the best efforts of police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood police were in the area at the time.

Police say that enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and there are no further details.