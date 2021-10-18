The trial of former soldier Dennis Hutchings has adjourned for at least three weeks after the Crown Court was informed that the defendant had contracted Coronavirus.

Mr Hutchings, who's 80, is accused of the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Benburb in 1974.

The 27-year-old victim had a learning difficulty, and he died after being shot in the back whilst running from an Army patrol.

Mr Hutchings, a former soldier in the Lifeguards Regiment, had been due to appear this morning before a non-jury trial at Laganside Courts.

However, a defence barrister said Mr Hutchings had returned a positive PCR test at the weekend.

The veteran soldier already suffers from a number of serious health issues including kidney disease and heart failure, and he will have to self-isolate in his hotel room for at least 10 days.

The judge, Mr Justice O'Hara, said it was obvious that the trial could not continue in the absence of the defendant.

He adjourned the case until Monday 8 November.