Murder investigation launched after body discovered in Magherafelt

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a male person has been discovered in Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team are conducting the investigation following the discovery on Monday afternoon. “Just after 12.30 this afternoon, police received a report that the body of a deceased male had been found at a residential property in the Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt,” Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said.

“Police attended and a man has been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. “My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Sandy Braes area in recent days and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 944 of 18/10/21.”

Mark McFadden reports from the scene