Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Antrim

Fire fighters have been tackling a large fire which has broken out at an industrial estate in Antrim on Tuesday evening.

The blaze is ongoing at Rathenraw Industrial Estate in the Stiles Way area.

Twenty-one firefighters and three fire engines as well as an aerial appliance are involved in efforts to bring it under control.

Police, who are in attendance, have asked residents living nearby to stay indoors and keep their windows closed due to large amounts of smoke in the area.