Magherafelt murder victim named locally

Crime scene investigators have spent the day examining the flat where a man’s body was found in Magherafelt on Monday.

The victim has been named locally as Brian Coulter. He was found at the property at Sandy Braes, on the outskirts of the Co Londonderry town.

Mr Coulter was a familiar figure in Magherafelt and was known to police.

He had served as a police officer in the 1980s in South Armagh but experienced severe trauma, mental health issues and alcohol addiction after an incident in which he swapped his shift with a police colleague who was later injured in a terrorist bomb attack.

SDLP MLA for the area Patsy McGlone told UTV: “I knew him, I had previously been at school with him. The last time I was speaking to him was about a month ago in Magherafelt, he was always courteous and civil to me whenever I met him, we chatted over old times. It's very sad.”

As detectives try to piece together exactly what happened, a man arrested near the scene continues to be held on suspicion of murder.

This was second murder in the Mid Ulster area in less than a week.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan commented: “Magherafelt is a very tight-knit community, everybody knows everybody else. That's another death within a week so it's a big shock for a rural community, two deaths under those circumstances, everyone's deeply shocked."