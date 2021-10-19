Man rearrested on suspicion of murder after Portadown assault victim dies

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 23-year-old man from Portadown who was attacked at the weekend. The victim was Jake Bailey-Sloan, who died in hospital from his injuries. Police believe he was attacked outside licensed premises in the early hours of Sunday at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street in Portadown town centre. A 22-year-old man who was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent has been rearrested on suspicion of murder. Detectives have been granted an additional 36 hours to question the suspect. There were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area at the time and police wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or who may have dash-cam footage.

The Major Investigation Team detectives in Gough can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.