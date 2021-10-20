NI political leaders wish Queen well after visit is cancelled

Political leaders have sent their best wishes to the Queen following the cancellation of her visit to Northern Ireland.

The two-day visit was due to begin on Wednesday, however Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch had "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days".

The Queen's decision is understood not to be related to coronavirus and comes a day after hosting a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle.

She had been due to meet with local people in Northern Ireland, including schoolchildren in Hillsborough after the village was officially named Royal Hillsborough.

The Queen was also due to attend a church service in Armagh on Thursday to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland's formation.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted his best wishes.

"We thank Her Majesty for her good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and trust that she will keep well and benefit from a period of rest," he wrote.

"It is always a joy to have Her Majesty in Royal Hillsborough and we look forward to a further visit in the near future."

UUP Leader Doug Beattie said: "I wish to convey my best wishes to Her Majesty The Queen as she recuperates, and hope that she feels much better very soon.

"Her Majesty has long been a regular visitor to Northern Ireland.

"She has been a source of great comfort during Northern Ireland's darkest days and provided lasting leadership as we moved into a new era for all our people.

"I look forward to seeing The Queen back in Northern Ireland in the near future."

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis tweeted: "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen all the very best as she takes a few days' rest.

"I look forward to meeting her in Northern Ireland in the future."

The church service in Armagh became the centre of a row last month after the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, declined an invitation to attend because he believed it was not politically neutral.

The Irish Government will be represented at the service by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and chief whip Jack Chambers.

The prayer service has been organised by the four main churches in Northern Ireland.

In a statement, church leaders expressed sorrow after learning the Queen would not be attending the event.

"We are very sorry to learn that it will not be possible for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be present for the Service of Reflection and Hope in Armagh tomorrow," they said.

"We wish to convey to Her Majesty our good wishes and, in doing so, to acknowledge the significance of her commitment to the work of peace and reconciliation, which has meant a great deal to people throughout this island.

"We hope that tomorrow's service will provide an opportunity to further that work, with an emphasis on our shared hopes for the future."

The statement was signed by Presbyterian Moderator David Bruce, Church of Ireland Primate John McDowell, Catholic Primate Eamon Martin, President of the Irish Council of Churches Ivan Patterson and President of the Methodist Church in Ireland Sahr Yambasu.