Police search offices of Mid and East Antrim Council

Police have carried out raids at the premises of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Detectives visited the council’s headquarters on Bridge Street in Ballymena on Wednesday.

They say it is as part of an investigation into suspected offences of misconduct in public office.

In a statement, the council said it is fully assisting police with their enquiries, but that they are unable to comment further.

TUV councillor Timothy Gaston says he was "left dumbfounded that no communication has been provided to elected members explaining the visible police activity in our HQ".

SDLP councillor Eugene Reid described it as a "sorry episode".

He said it is "the latest in a long line of incidents that have dragged the name of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council through the mud".

He added: "I hope the PSNI investigation brings matters to a conclusion and that the council can get back to what matters which is working for local people."