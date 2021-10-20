Regulator warns of further rises to NI energy prices

The Utility Regulator has warned that households in Northern Ireland could see gas bills rise further in the coming months.

It's because of "unparalleled rises" in global wholesale gas markets that have "never been experienced before", the regulator says.

The regulator has warned bills could remain high until next summer.

"With such a volatile market, it is really difficult to predict how long gas prices will stay high," said Utility Regulator Chief Executive John French.

"But as a result of these record global prices we do expect to see a significant upward pressure on bills until summer 2022.

"As wholesale costs make up around half of both our gas and electricity bills, I unfortunately envisage further significant increases on both household and business energy bills in the coming weeks."

Mr French continued: “These are challenging times, and I would encourage any consumer who is worried about paying their energy bill to contact their supplier to access the help and support that is available.

"We are working with partners in the Department for the Economy, Department for Communities and the Consumer Council to actively explore practical measures to alleviate the burden of higher energy prices on consumers.

“While there appears to be no immediate sign that wholesale energy prices will return to normal levels, we will pro-actively monitor this.

"Should wholesale energy prices reduce, our system of regulation in Northern Ireland allows us to act to make sure that reductions are fully passed onto consumers as quickly as possible."