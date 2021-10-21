Communities Minister accuses DUP of continuing to block welfare legislation

Play video

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has accused the DUP of continuing to block welfare legislation at Stormont.

Deirdre Hargey has told members of the Communities Committee at Stormont that the legislation is ready and the money is in place but she has written to the Executive Office "more than 40 times" to get it on the agenda for a decision by ministers.

However, Deirdre Hargey said the DUP was responsible for stopping it reaching the Executive and she has raised her "frustrations".

Ms Hargey is proposing a permanent top-up of mitigation payments for those affected by the so-called bedroom tax, but she told the committee this morning that the DUP wants an end date in the legislation of three years.

The Communities Minister says she doesn't agree with that as it creates another cliff-edge for those relying on the payments and she told MLAs earlier that no end date is put on other public policies such as health and housing.

The DUP's Paul Frew put it to the Communities Minister that the legislation had not reached the Executive because it was "not fit for purpose" and was not "fiscally appropriate and wise".

Play video

Deirdre Hargey responded by saying the DUP was responsible for blocking discussion of the bill and for a "democratic decision" to be made. Ms Hargey also said: "I do have fiscal wisdom, I just don't agree with Tory ideology."

She said she was asking for the legislation to be discussed at the Executive and she would accept the decision by ministers at that point.

Following the Minister's evidence the Communities Committee has agreed to write to the Executive Office to ask for the welfare legislation to be put on the agenda for a decision.