Prime Minister arrives at cathedral in Armagh to mark Northern Ireland centenary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived at St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral in Armagh for a cross-community service to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland.

Politicians from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are also at the Service of Reflection and Hope, which has been organised by church leaders.

The Queen had been set to attend but was unable to travel after she fell ill. She is being represented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Co Armagh Lord Caledon.

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins declined his invitation.

Around 150 people are attending the service, including a number of schoolchildren.

The sermon will be delivered by the president of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Dr Sahr Yambasu.

Originally from Sierra Leone, he is the first African-born leader of one of Ireland's main churches.

The Service of Reflection and Hope in Armagh began with the ringing of the cathedral bell before the Dean of Armagh, Rev Shane Forster, sent his good wishes to the Queen, who is unable to attend the event.

Welcoming the congregation to the service, he said: "Our past has shaped us and scarred us, it has divided us. And, yet, it has also on occasion brought us together.

"As we lament our failures, sorrows and pain, and recognise our wounded yet living history, may we with a united voice commit ourselves to work together for the common good, in mutual respect and with shared hope for a light-filled, prosperous and peaceful future."

First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan attending the service Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is in attendance at the service, along with Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan.

The Irish Government has sent two representatives, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Chief Whip Jack Chambers.

The leaders of Ireland's main churches delivered their personal reflections on the creation of Northern Ireland at the centenary service.

Catholic Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin said: "I reflect as a church leader on the last 100 years.

"I have to face the difficult truth that perhaps we in the churches could have done more to deepen our understanding of each other and to bring healing and peace to our divided and wounded communities. "

David Bruce, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said: "I grieve the times when fear has held us back from building relationships with those with whom we differ.

"If we are to build a better future, then we must recognise our own woundedness and our responsibility to care for the wounds of one another."

Church of Ireland Primate of All Ireland John McDowell said: "We obsessed about some things: especially borders. One way or another, we're obsessing about them again, and being distracted from really thinking about what a good society would look like.

"But I am hopeful. Hopeful in a new generation who know that the big problems we've landed them with, especially climate change and economic inequality, can only be tackled together.

"I think there are already signs that the next generation will see the things that we obsessed about as secondary and place their priorities elsewhere."