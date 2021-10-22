Coronavirus: Travel certificates now being issued without date restrictions

Travel certificates are now being issued without any date restrictions and auto-renew once they reach expiry without any need to re-apply, the Department of Health has said.

The COVID Certification Service issues certificates for people travelling abroad, digitally via the ‘COVIDCert NI’ app, via pdf, and in print.

The department added: "Since the service was launched on Friday July 2, more than 220,000 certificates have been issued to citizens in NI, supporting international travel.

"If you are planning a holiday overseas at any time over the next 12 months, the advice is to apply now, ahead of any holiday season rush."

Dr Eddie O’Neill said: “Given the very strong demand for the certificates in the summer, we had to limit applications to prioritise those who were about to head off for their holidays.

“Such date restrictions no longer apply – anyone who wants a COVIDCert NI certificate is free to apply for one right now.

“If you intend to travel abroad at any point in the next 12 months, you should apply as soon as possible.

“I can also confirm that the certificates in the COVIDCert NI app now auto renew, without users having to take any further action. Renewed pdf certificates can also be accessed via your nidirect account online.”

The COVIDCert NI certificate provides official confirmation that you have been fully vaccinated – having had both doses of a UK approved Covid-19 vaccine.

Applications for the certificate can be made via NI Direct: www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19-covid-certificate-ni-residents.