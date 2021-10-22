Housing crisis ‘split family in two’

Play video

A mother of four - who has chosen to split her family up while they wait for a suitable home - is pleading with housing authorities to let them be together again.

Christina McCourt says she has moved her children out of their north Belfast apartment because the space was too small for her young son's unique medical needs.

Four-year-old Jonathan has a rare skeletal disease and needs significant care.

“Just reached our wits end so we had to separate the family," Christina told UTV.

"My two eldest children and my youngest are currently staying with a friend, and then Jonathan and myself are staying with my mum.

"There's just not enough living space so we had to make the decision to separate until there's something better available for us."

In response, the Housing Executive says it sympathises with the family's “very challenging circumstances”.

It says it has offered them temporary accommodation, and will continue to work to provide them with a permanent housing solution.