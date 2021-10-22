Justice Minister's "fears" of increase in Covid in nightclubs

Justice Minister Naomi Long has told the First and deputy First Ministers that she fears the decision to allow people to remove face coverings when dancing will lead to a "significant increase in transmission" of Covid.

UTV has seen a letter written by Naomi Long to Paul Givan and Michelle O'Neill yesterday raising her concerns around the Executive's policy on face coverings.

During an Executive meeting yesterday, ministers agreed to allow the reopening of nightclubs to go ahead next week as planned.

They also agreed that face coverings could be removed when eating and drinking in any indoor setting and when dancing.

The Justice Minister has told her Executive colleagues that relaxing the rules on wearing masks will mean it will be difficult to explain to the public why face coverings are needed in other lower risk places.

Naomi Long has also said she believes a greater focus is needed on making Covid vaccine passports mandatory.

Nightclubs are due to reopen on the 31st of October.

It comes as SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP has called on the First and deputy First Ministers to move on vaccine certification.

Mr Eastwood said: "The decision to open and reduce restrictions in nightclubs on Halloween night without introducing a mandatory vaccine certification programme is grossly irresponsible.

"People are still being hospitalised by this virus, every day people are getting sick and some are dying. As we enter a difficult winter period, this is a moment for vigilance not to throw open the doors and throw off the face coverings.

“The warnings from senior health service leaders about the pressures on our hospitals have been stark. Politicians cannot legitimately talk about the strain on front line services, and frontline staff, in one breath and in the next take decisions that we know will increase that pressure.

“The SDLP has made the case for a mandatory vaccine certification programme.

"I am grateful to those operators who have chosen to implement certification themselves because they know it’s the right thing to do, even when it puts them at a competitive disadvantage. Their leadership stands in stark contrast to the position taken by the First Ministers.”