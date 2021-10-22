Woman relives Covid-19 nightmare that struck twice

Play video

A young woman has told UTV how she was struck down by coronavirus not once - but twice.

Annouska Black, who has other serious health issues, has now been diagnosed with Long Covid and post-Covid anxiety.

"They're invisible illnesses, so people don't understand how I can look well today, tomorrow I could be bed-bound," Anouska said.

She was in hospital this time last year - her lung almost collapsing.

The mother was so ill at one point she had to consider how she was going to tell her son that she may not be around.

She said: “It was just - having the realisation that those conversations need to be had, just in case. Really scary."

Double-jabbed, Annouska tested positive again just weeks ago, which can happen but is rare.

"The vaccine doesn't stop you catching it, it has done exactly what it says on the tin, it's to stop hospitalisations and that's what it's done," she said.

Annouska has also felt the wrath of anti-vaxxers simply for speaking out.

She said: "When it got personal that's when it really hit me, these people don't know me, they don't know my story."

Before testing positive for coronavirus, Annouska was crowned Miss United Kingdom and she was full of life and zest.

"I know so many people who have lost loved ones and it could be so much worse, so I'm just thankful to still be here and still do what I can do," she said.