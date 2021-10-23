Gaelic football revamp rejected by Special Congress

Proposals aimed at revamping the All-Ireland championship have been rejected by the GAA Special Congress.

It means a return to a qualifier system last used in 2017 with qualifiers and quarter-finals but no Super 8s.

The Tailteann Cup has been added.

50.6% voted in favour of the Proposal B motion

Motion 19, or what was referred to as Proposal B, would have created a league-based championship. It failed to be backed by 60% of votes - the required benchmark for the motion to pass.

That would have then ended a link between the provincial championships at the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Eight delegates from Ulster spoke out against the motion.

The lengthy debate at Croke Park last over an hour.