The Health Minister has called on anyone attending a nightclub to 'be responsible' ahead of them reopening in Northern Ireland next weekend.

Robin Swann was speaking after it was revealed that some Executive MLAs and leading doctors voiced their concern at no masks being required in club settings.

That decision was finalised by the Executive on Thursday.

Today Mr Swann, who visited a temporary GP-led vaccination clinic at Kingspan Stadium, where Covid boosters and flu jabs are being delivered, asked those wishing to attend nightclubs to 'think of others'.

"I would ask people to look at the proportionate steps the Executive has taken in regards to easing restrictions," he said.

"We've always taken those at a time when there was either headroom or the ability to do that.

He asked "people who are going to nightclubs or those venues that are opening on 31 October," to "think of yourself, think of others and think of the home you'll go back into as well."

People will also be able to move freely around hospitality premises from that date, including being able to stand at the bar for a drink.

Mr Swann also urged clubs which reopen to consider using vaccine certification as an entry requirement

Meanwhile, ten further Covid-19 related deaths have been registered by the Department of Health.

1,323 cases of the virus were also registered by the Department.

As of Saturday, 2,611,178 vaccines have been administered.

Speaking outside the Kingspan, the health minister said: “I am delighted to see so many people getting their Covid booster and flu jabs today.

"It is great to see Ulster Rugby backing the vaccination effort in this way. It’s another example of the way our sporting organisations have actively supported both vaccination and wider public health messaging during the pandemic.

"Ulster Rugby, GAA and the IFA have all made important contributions."