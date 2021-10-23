Two men arrested on suspicion of possessing firearm

Two men have been arrested after allegedly being found with a firearm in Lurgan.

It follows detectives being called to the scene of a group fight in the James Street area on Friday night.

Detective Constable Cairns said: "Just after 9.20pm, police received a report of a group of males engaged in a physical fight in the street.

"Officers attended and arrested two men.

"The two, aged 27 and 39, were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this altercation, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2048 of 22/10/21."