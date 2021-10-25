Four more Covid-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Four further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The region's Department of Health has also reported another 1,019 cases of the virus.

On Monday morning there were 348 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 33 were in intensive care.

To date, 2,618,520 vaccines have been administered.

It comes as new figures show 51,053 booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in Northern Ireland.

The latest analysis means that 4.1% of double-jabbed people have received their booster.