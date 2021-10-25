Man robbed with suspected Swiss army knife on Donegall Road

Police are appealing for information after a man was robbed on the Donegall Road in Belfast on Sunday night.

The incident happened at around 7:45pm close to the train station.

A 22-year-old man noticed a group of four or five males on the opposite of the road. One of the group approached him and demanded money from the victim. It is believed he was carrying a Swiss Army knife.

The male is described as being aged in his early 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, of slim build and was wearing a grey hooded top.

The victim handed over a sum of cash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information in relation to those involved, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1895 of 24/10/21.

Alternatively a report can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/