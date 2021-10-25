Police investigate reports of shots fired in Londonderry

Police are appealing for information after reports that shots were fired in Londonderry on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the Sevenoaks area of the city around 9:40pm.

The PSNI say there are no reports of any injuries or damage.

Inspector Swanson said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1859 of 24/10/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org