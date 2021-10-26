A west Belfast pensioner has won his legal battle to overturn convictions for taking part in attempts by Gerry Adams to escape from jail.

Martin O'Rawe, 70, successfully appealed findings that he was guilty of involvement in two bids to break out of the Maze Prison during the 1970s.

Senior judges quashed both convictions due to previous rulings that Mr Adams was not being lawfully detained.

Both men were interned without trial at the jail - then known as Long Kesh - under interim custody orders (ICOs).

Mr O'Rawe was convicted of an attempt to escape from lawful custody along with the former Sinn Fein President on Christmas Eve 1973.

He was also found guilty of assisting in a second escape bid by Mr Adams in July 1974. Veteran republican Ivor Bell, 84, was another prisoner involved in the attempt to get out of the internment camp.

However, in May last year Mr Adams' historic convictions for trying to escape were overturned.

Supreme Court justices held that his ICO was invalid because it had not been signed by the Northern Ireland Secretary at the time, Willie Whitelaw.

Earlier this year Mr Bell's conviction for aiding in the attempted escape from lawful custody was also quashed.

The Court of Appeal held that he could not be guilty because Mr Adams' detention had been unlawful.

Mr O'Rawe then mounted a similar challenge to the legality of the verdicts reached against him.

Defence lawyer Mark Austin based his case on deficiencies within the ICO.

No counter arguments about the legitimacy of the order were advanced by the prosecution. Delivering judgment at the Court of Appeal, Lord Justice Treacy confirmed that both criminal findings against Mr O'Rawe are to be overturned.

He said: "In light of the foregoing we are not satisfied as to the safety of both convictions."