Man's body recovered from lake in Templepatrick

A man's body has been recovered from a lake in Templepatrick, Co Antrim.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene in the Paradise Walk area on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police received a report today shortly before 2.05pm, for the concern for safety of a man in a lake in the Paradise Walk area of Templepatrick.

"Police and other emergency services responded. Sadly, a man's body was later recovered from the water.

"The local council have been made aware."

In a statement, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said "the incident is currently being investigated by the council".

The statement went on: "As this is a live investigation, no further comment can be made at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this gentleman’s family at this very sad time."