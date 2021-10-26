Mother shares pain of financial pressures on family

Play video

As energy bills soar, one west Belfast family with five children say they will be forced to make some difficult decisions this winter.

Mum Heilin Larkin has chosen to share their struggles to highlight the plight many are facing.

"If things don't change and the money doesn't change, we'll just have to start rationing - food or heating," she told UTV.

"At times we have to ask family for help which we don't want to do, I want to be independent and looking after my own family."

Heilin's husband works - she can't as she battles Long Covid.

The family is also contending with soaring energy bills, a wait on a PIPs assessment, and the recent loss of the universal credit uplift.

The chancellor is due to unveil his Budget on Wednesday.

A rise in the national living wage is welcome in the Larkin household, but there's also a strong plea from a mum who knows her family face a tough winter.

“They really need to do more to help families," Heilin says.

"I think sometimes they focus too much in Stormont on the differences, actually most people don't care about the differences, most people just want to get on with their lives.

"Most people just want help with stuff that's relevant to them, like help with their finances, their mental health, help with disabilities - that's the main things on the ground."

Petrol prices have also soared in the last month and reached an all-time high in Great Britain on Sunday.

The increase looks set to have a knock-on effect across the board - and for some families could mean a choice between filling the car or heating the home.