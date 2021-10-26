MPs to debate bill to prevent Stormont collapse
MPs in Westminster will debate a bill later designed to slowdown any potential collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive.
It would increase the length of time to find a replacement first or deputy first minister by up to six months.
Currently if one of the two positions resigns, a new one needs to be found within seven days.
The DUP, which holds the first minister position, has threatened to walk away from the Executive unless the Northern Ireland Protocol situation is resolved.