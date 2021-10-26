Parents of man killed on night out speak of their loss

Play video

The family of a young man whose death on a night out is at the centre of a murder investigation, has spoken for the first time about their loss.

There has been a huge outpouring of grief for Jake Bailey Sloan, who was just 23.

His grieving parents told UTV of their struggle to accept that he is gone - and say they want young people to know just how fragile life can be.

"It just feels like your heart has been ripped out, it's not going to be the same ever again," his father Ross Sloan said.

Police believe Jake Bailey Sloan was attacked outside licensed premises earlier this month, at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street in Portadown town centre.

He died in hospital from his injuries.

“They told us Jake was the sickest person in the hospital, and he had an unrecoverable brain injury that he wasn't going to come back from, and that if he did, he wouldn't be the person that we knew,” Jake's mother Lee Ann Dreyer said.

"To see him like that - it didn't seem real."

Detectives are still piecing together what happened but at this stage they believe Jake was the victim of an unprovoked attack.

They believe the street was filled with people and have appealed for information.

Lee Ann said: “For us, as a family, we just want closure on it, to be able to put the pieces together, for police to be able to put the pieces together, that nobody has to go through this ever again."