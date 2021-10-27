Labour calls for protocol talks to be moved to Belfast

Labour has called for talks about the future of the Northern Ireland protocol to be moved to Belfast to give local politicians a "seat at the table".

In the Commons, shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh said: "Does he (Brandon Lewis) accept it is not sustainable for the Secretary of State to say to the people of Northern Ireland 'we have decided what is best for you take it or leave it'?

"Will he therefore move the talks to Belfast and give Northern Ireland's politicians a seat at the table?"

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis replied: "Politicians in Northern Ireland are involved not just obviously here in this House but also just yesterday myself and Lord Frost engaged with both the First and deputy First Minister which we are doing on a regular, pretty much weekly basis to engage with them. We have also engaged with Stormont all the way through this."