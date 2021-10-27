Murder investigation after man's body found in Portadown

Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man's body in Portadown.

They said the man's body was found at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area on Wednesday afternoon.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Just after 12.07pm this afternoon, police responding to the report of an incident, located the body of a deceased male at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

Officers said the investigation is at a "very early stage" and appealed for anyone who was in the area from 8pm on Tuesday to contact police.