Hospitality Ulster's Colin Neill target of vicious trolling campaign

Colin Neill is the face of Northern Ireland's hospitality, and he has become the latest public figure to speak about the abuse which he has been getting from trolls, because of his stance on Covid. He is so concerned about the threats, that he has been forced to increase security at his own home. But he's more worried about staff within the industry who are now being targeted every day.

He is not the bad boy of covid - but rather the unofficial frontman for the hospitality sector. As for the bad boys of covid - you're more likely to find some of them with their eyes trained on their phone, tablet or computer screen. Their fingers hammer away at the keyboard - getting their nasty and abusive messages ready to send to their next victim. As the CEO of Hospitality Ulster - he's played a key role in helping the sector navigate its way through all the challenges that the covid pandemic has brought. Politicians have long been subjected to abuse online. Less than a fortnight ago, it was reported that senior politicians including SDLP infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon, had to review their own security arrangements after being targeted by covid conspiracy theorists. The Health Minister too - on the receiving end of online abuse and threats as he tried to keep the health service afloat. Even the professionals he leant on for advice - people like the CMO, the chief midwife, the head of the vaccine target - all easy targets in a virtual world. Former First Minister, Arlene Foster, was awarded £125,000 in damages after this man - Dr Christian Jessen sent a defamatory tweet which made unfounded claims about her. This weekend is an important one for the hospitality sector. Nightclubs will open as more covid restrictions are eased. And while the politicians can't agree on whether to introduce vaccine passports, Colin Neill is concerned that staff will become the new target for anti-vaxxers.