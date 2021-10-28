The PSNI has received 34 reports of suspected drink spiking to date this month with 17 of the investigations ongoing. An increase in spikings, including with needles as opposed to in drinks, has been witnessed across the UK.

It has prompted a nationwide campaign with thousands of young people boycotting nightclubs this week. "Girls Night In", as it has been dubbed, aims highlight the issue of drink spiking and "needle spiking" in order to put pressure on pubs and clubs to keep people safe.

As nightclubs prepare to open their doors in Northern Ireland for the first time in 18 months this Haloween weekend, police say they are increasing nightlife patrols in a bid to curb spiking and address the instances of sexual violence.Officers say that when they are questioning perpetrators of sexual assault there are often perceived "blurred lines of consent", especially when alcohol is involved.

In response, they say the digital media campaign, #NoGreyZone, aims to dispel myths around consent in relation to alcohol consumption. It delivers the stark message that sex without consent is rape or sexual assault, and that there is no defence.Detective Superintendent Gary McDonald from the Public Protection Branch said: “A person can only consent to have sex if they agree by choice and they have the freedom and capacity to do so. If someone is too drunk to know what they are doing, they can’t give consent. If they haven’t consented and you engage in any sexual activity with them - it’s rape or sexual assault and we will take all reports incredibly seriously. You will face the consequences.”In response to the suspected incidents of drink spiking, Superintendent Arnie O’Neill from the Crime Prevention & Early Intervention Team has said: “We take reports of this nature incredibly seriously and officers are currently investigating. Those who are found to have carried out such a premeditated, dangerous act could face a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.“We will be working closely with bars and clubs to make them as safe as possible. CCTV is in operation in many venues and high streets and is one of our lines of enquiries. We want to make sure that potential perpetrators know that we will be monitoring CCTV and will be robustly investigating confirmed drink spiking incidents.”Information has also been published today on symptoms of drink spiking to look out for, along with tips on how to help someone who may have been spiked. For more information click here.

Police are encouraging anyone who believes they have been the victim of drink spiking, to seek medical advice and make a report to police by contacting 101 or 999 in an emergency.