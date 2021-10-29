NI student spiked with needle queueing for club

Play video

A student from Bangor has been a victim of needle spiking.

Katy Stevenson, who studies at Dundee University, was targeted as she queued outside a nightclub on Monday.

The ordeal has left her too scared to go out.

“I could have been assaulted sexually, anything could have happened, I could have been in a ditch,” said Katy.

“Me and my friends walked over to the nightclub Underground. We went and stood in the queue, minding our own business and that’s the last thing that I remember of the whole night.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a drug spiking incident at a premises on South Tay Street, Dundee which occurred just after midnight on Tuesday 26 October 21.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”