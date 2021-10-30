Balance of power at Stormont 'has shifted irreversibly' - O'Neill

Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has accused the DUP of "dead-end politics".

Speaking at the party's Ard Fheis in Dublin on Saturday, Ms O'Neill said "harking back to a bygone era of unionist rule is a lost cause".

She said: "The balance of power at Stormont has shifted irreversibly and the political unionist majority is gone.

"The DUP roll back on political agreements, their continued denial of equality and rights is dead end politics.

"The DUP has declared that a Sinn Féin First Minister after the next election would give unionism a real problem.

"Well, let me be crystal clear. The days of nationalists need not apply are gone.

"It is for the people to decide the next First Minister, not the DUP. Sinn Féin is aiming to return as the biggest party, not for the sake of it, but to deliver change."

Ms O'Neill also questioned if the British Government wants to reach an agreement with the EU on post-Brexit issues.

She says there is no "credible" alternative to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"I reminded the British Government this week that a majority in the north see the protocol as the solution to their Brexit disaster," she added.

The deputy leader also criticised proposals to end all prosecutions for Troubles offences, and accused the Government of attempting to "hide" its role during the Troubles.

Ms O'Neill said Sinn Féin "will stand with the families of all victims and lobby the EU and US in support of the Stormont House Agreement and against this universally rejected policy from Downing Street".