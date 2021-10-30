Belfast Giants spook Fife Flyers to claim Halloween win

The Belfast Giants served up a Halloween treat for their fans, closing out their Challenge Cup group stage campaign with a 4-1 win over Fife Flyers.

The home side went into Saturday night’s game having already qualified comfortably for the quarter-finals.

But by the end of the first period of action, they had their opponents spooked again.

Former Giants netminder Shane Owen was back in action for the Fife Flyers in Belfast. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

Scott Conway opened the scoring for the Giants, while Lewis Hook added a second goal before that first break.

In the second period, Hook had a chance to double his personal tally with a penalty shot, but Fife netminder Shane Owen stepped up with the save.

The Giants got their third goal in the end though and also finally saw a powerplay opportunity come good – something that had proved somewhat elusive to date – courtesy of Jordan Boucher.

Jordan Boucher scores the Belfast Giants' third goal of the game. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

And Mark Cooper wasted little time in adding a fourth, giving the Giants a comfortable lead going into the final 20 minutes of action.

In that third period, Fife got themselves on the scoreboard with a goal from James Anderson.

However, it was too little too late and the Giants skated off with the 4-1 win – and more ice-time under the belt of a young homegrown player in 17-year-old Kell Beattie.

Belfast Giants fans embracing the Halloween spirit in Boomerang Corner. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

The Giants – led by assistant coach Jeff Mason in the absence of head coach Adam Keefe who is self-isolating as a Covid-19 precaution - were coming off the back of an impressive 5-0 win in Friday night’s league game away to the Nottingham Panthers.

They continue their league campaign on the road next Saturday when they take on the Sheffield Steelers.