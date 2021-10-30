Two officers injured after car hits police vehicles in Newry

Two police officers have been injured after a car which failed to stop struck a number of police vehicles in Newry.

It happened on the A1 southbound carriageway on Friday evening.

Police said a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences in connection with the incident.

They said the officers were treated for minor injuries.

“Shortly before 7.30pm, it was reported that a Ford Kuga was detected by officers on the A1 southbound carriageway, it was believed the car was involved in relation to other offences earlier in the evening," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“Police signaled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and a pursuit was then authorised by specially trained officers. Officers deployed stinger devices before the vehicle collided with a number of police vehicles.

"A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences, he is currently in police custody. Two officers were treated for minor injuries."

Police have asked anyone who witnessed to get in touch.