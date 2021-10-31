Properties damaged after mini-tornado hits Co Down

Play video

Several properties have been seriously damaged after stormy weather hit part of Co Down.

The Met Office says an isolated mini-tornado struck just outside Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Homes and businesses have spent the day dealing with the aftermath.

"We thought it was an explosion," Gary Nicholas, whose home was damaged in the storm, told UTV.

"The price and cost, provisionally, could come up to £10,000 to replace the roof."

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for wind on Northern Ireland's coasts for Monday, with further disruption expected.