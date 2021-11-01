ED patient left waiting three days for a hospital bed

A patient was left waiting three days and five hours in the Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital for a free bed, UTV can reveal. EDs across Northern Ireland are currently under severe pressure.One senior medic told UTV that today could potentially be one of the worst days for EDs since the start of the pandemic.The Northern Trust said that the patient at Antrim area hospital was treated in a side room of the ED until a medical speciality bed could be found.Meanwhile another patient faced a 64 hour wait in Craigavon ED over the weekend and at the Ulster hospital one patient had to wait for 44 hours.

A senior ED consultant said the pressures over the weekend and today have been "extraordinary.

Dr Andrew Dobbin said that "this morning across Northern Ireland 235 patients were waiting more than 12 hours in Emergency Departments.

He added that high covid hospitalisation rates, on top of difficulties securing home care packages for patients who are well enough to be discharged, has led to a "crisis of capacity in the system".

And he warned that things could get "significantly worse".

"Most of the modelling that we have seen suggests that we are going to see an increased number of coronavirus patients in Northern Ireland ... I think we are expecting more patients to be coming our direction," said Dr Dobbin.